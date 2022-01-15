The No. 9/10 Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0) host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 1-4) this afternoon for the second game against NU this season. Michigan State defeated Northwestern in Evanston by a final score of 73-67 on Jan. 2.

Michigan State enters the matchup having last defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday to extend the team’s winning streak to nine-straight games, which includes a 5-0 start in Big Ten Conference play. Northwestern, meanwhile, enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak, having lost Wednesday night at home to Maryland in double-overtime.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 134th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 94-39.

MSU is 52-8 in East Lansing against NU, including 49-4 in the Breslin Center.

The Spartans have won 13 of the last 14 games in the series, and the last eight at home.

Tom Izzo is 39-5 against Northwestern while at the helm in East Lansing.

When: Noon EST/11:00 a.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 88 (Sirius) and Channel 83 (SiriusXM App)

