The No. 9/10 Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0) host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 1-4) this afternoon for the second game against NU this season. Michigan State defeated Northwestern in Evanston by a final score of 73-67 on Jan. 2.
Michigan State enters the matchup having last defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday to extend the team’s winning streak to nine-straight games, which includes a 5-0 start in Big Ten Conference play. Northwestern, meanwhile, enters the matchup on a four-game losing streak, having lost Wednesday night at home to Maryland in double-overtime.
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 134th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 94-39.
- MSU is 52-8 in East Lansing against NU, including 49-4 in the Breslin Center.
- The Spartans have won 13 of the last 14 games in the series, and the last eight at home.
- Tom Izzo is 39-5 against Northwestern while at the helm in East Lansing.
