Michigan State defensive line coach Ron Burton leaving program

The Michigan State Spartans have another coaching hire to make this offseason.

In a tweet on Sunday, Michigan State defensive line coach Ron Burton announced he would be leaving the program. In the tweet, Burton thanked current Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, as well as former Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio, for giving him the opportunity to coach at the university. He also explained that he would be looking for new opportunities in the future.

Burton came to MSU as the defensive line coach in 2013. Since then, the team has won two Big Ten championships and appeared in seven bowl games, including four New Year’s Six bowl games and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Prior to his time in East Lansing, Burton coached at Air Force, Grand Valley State, Indiana, Eastern Michigan, Morehead State, and his alma mater, North Carolina.

Burton was a two-time FootballScoop National Defensive Line Coach of the Year award winner in his time with Michigan State. During his tenure, the Spartans led the Big Ten in rushing defense four times and finished in the FBS top-25 nationally seven times.

The Spartans recently hired pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan as a defensive assistant coach, however it isn’t clear whether or not that hiring impacted Burton’s employment status.

In 2021, Michigan State finished tied for fourth nationally in sacks per game at 3.3 per game and led the Big Ten in total sacks with 42.