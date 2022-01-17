 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball drops to No. 13 in Coaches Poll, No. 14 in AP Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Minnesota v Michigan State Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Following the team’s first loss in Big Ten play during the 2021-2022 season on Saturday to Northwestern, the Michigan State Spartans dropped four spots in both men’s basketball polls this week. The Spartans fell to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Poll and to No. 13 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

The Big Ten kept five teams in the rankings this week with Illinois and Wisconsin both making large gains.

Full AP Results:

  1. Gonzaga (1,486 points)
  2. Auburn (1,482 points)
  3. Arizona
  4. Purdue Boilermakers
  5. Baylor
  6. Duke
  7. Kansas
  8. Wisconsin Badgers
  9. UCLA
  10. Houston
  11. Villanova
  12. Kentucky
  13. LSU
  14. Michigan State Spartans
  15. Iowa State
  16. USC
  17. Illinois Fighting Illini
  18. Texas Tech
  19. Ohio State Buckeyes
  20. Xavier
  21. Providence
  22. Loyola-Chicago
  23. Texas
  24. Tennessee
  25. Connecticut

Others Receiving Votes:

Iowa Hawkeyes 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana Hoosiers 2, North Carolina 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

There are also five Big Ten teams in the Coaches Poll this week with Illinois and Wisconsin making significant gains.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Gonzaga (23 first place votes)
  2. Auburn (8 first place votes)
  3. Arizona (1 first place vote)
  4. Purdue Boilermakers
  5. Duke
  6. Baylor
  7. Kansas
  8. Wisconsin Badgers
  9. UCLA
  10. Houston
  11. Villanova
  12. Kentucky
  13. Michigan State Spartans
  14. Iowa State
  15. USC
  16. LSU
  17. Illinois Fighting Illini
  18. Ohio State Buckeyes
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Xavier
  21. Providence
  22. Texas
  23. Colorado St.
  24. Loyola-Chicago
  25. Tennessee
    Connecticut

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama.

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa Hawkeyes 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana Hoosiers 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1.

