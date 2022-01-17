Michigan State men’s basketball drops to No. 13 in Coaches Poll, No. 14 in AP Poll

Following the team’s first loss in Big Ten play during the 2021-2022 season on Saturday to Northwestern, the Michigan State Spartans dropped four spots in both men’s basketball polls this week. The Spartans fell to No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Poll and to No. 13 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Checking in at #14 in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/dIAUj9UHYJ — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 17, 2022

AP Poll

The Big Ten kept five teams in the rankings this week with Illinois and Wisconsin both making large gains.

Full AP Results:

Others Receiving Votes:

Iowa Hawkeyes 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana Hoosiers 2, North Carolina 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

There are also five Big Ten teams in the Coaches Poll this week with Illinois and Wisconsin making significant gains.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Gonzaga (23 first place votes) Auburn (8 first place votes) Arizona (1 first place vote) Purdue Boilermakers Duke Baylor Kansas Wisconsin Badgers UCLA Houston Villanova Kentucky Michigan State Spartans Iowa State USC LSU Illinois Fighting Illini Ohio State Buckeyes Texas Tech Xavier Providence Texas Colorado St. Loyola-Chicago Tennessee

Connecticut

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama.

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa Hawkeyes 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana Hoosiers 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1.