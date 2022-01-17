Michigan State’s Max Christie earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the fifth time

On Monday, it was announced that Michigan State shooting guard Max Christie earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors once again. The 6-foot-6 freshman earned the award for the fifth time this season.

Christie earned the recognition after averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 steals last week against Big Ten opponents Minnesota and Northwestern, including a team-high 16 points in the Spartans’ 71-69 victory over Minnesota.

After also receiving the honors last week (Jan. 10), this week marks the second time this season Christie has been named Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks (also doing so on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13). He received the conference’s Freshman of the Week honors on Dec. 27 as well. Christie has won the award more times than any other player in the Big Ten this season, with Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens earning the second-most with three.

The Spartans next play on Friday, Jan. 21 when Michigan State travels to Wisconsin, followed up with a trip to Champaign, Illinois to play the Fighting Illini on Jan. 25. The next time the Spartans play at home will be on Jan. 29 when MSU hosts the Michigan Wolverines.