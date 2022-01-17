Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star running back Kedrick Reescano

It’s been a while since Michigan State made some noise in the 2023 recruiting class, but the Spartans picked up a major verbal commitment from four-star running back Kedrick Reescano on Monday evening.

EAST LANSING HERE I COME pic.twitter.com/On5PnBpTzI — Kedrick Reescano (@KedrickReescano) January 17, 2022

According to the 247 composite rankings, Reescano is a top-250 player in the class, checking in at No. 219 overall. He is also the No. 13 running back and No. 39 player from the talent-rich state of Texas.

Reescano stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds, according to his 247Sports profile. He plays his high school ball at New Caney High School. He had additional scholarship offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, Houston, Syracuse and Kansas, among others.

The highly-touted back is coming off of a special junior season, where he was the leading rusher in Texas 8-5A D1. He compiled 1,945 total yards and 25 total touchdowns.

Kedrick Reescano



2023 RB

6’ 195

3.0 Core GPA

Team Captain



Twitter - @KedrickReescano



Season Stats (11 games):

1945 yds 25 TD

Leading rusher in 8-5A D1 https://t.co/ZTV1yudh07 pic.twitter.com/OEMMMDipPs — New Caney HS Football (@NCEagleFootball) November 17, 2021

He joins now four-star Dexter tight end Brennan Parachek in the Spartans’ 2023 class. Reescano is the top-rated player in MSU’s class right now.

Reescano was recently at Michigan State for what the program calls “Dawg Day,” a recruiting event for current high school junior prospects. He was on campus with a wealth of other 2023 prospects, where they got to talk with coaches and learn more about where they stand.

The MSU basketball team was home as well, giving the players an opportunity to check out more than just football. The Spartans have another “Dawg Day” set for Jan. 29, where the staff will look to lock down even more recruits for the 2023 class.

Junior Season Highlights: