The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team announced on Monday evening that the team’s trip to Bloomington, Indiana on Wednesday has been postponed. The Indiana Hoosiers are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 among the IU roster.

No. 6/5 Indiana (14-2, 6-0 in the Big Ten) played at Purdue on Sunday, leaving with a 73-68 overtime victory. The team was down two starters and had a short bench for that matchup. Following the win, further COVID-19 issues among the roster resulted in the Hoosiers being unable to compete under the amended Big Ten game protocols.

The game marks Michigan State’s (9-8, 3-3 Big Ten) second postponement after the trip to Northwestern scheduled for Jan. 3 was postponed as well. MSU is currently scheduled next to take on Minnesota in East Lansing, on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. EST with the game streaming on B1G+.

The Big Ten league office will work with Indiana and Michigan State to try and schedule a make up date. If it cannot be rescheduled it will be logged as a “no contest.”

Moira Joiner to miss remainder of season

Michigan State announced on Tuesday that junior guard Moira Joiner will miss the remainder of the 2021-2022 season due to injuries. Joiner played in 12 games this season, including five starts.

Joiner had already missed five games this year due to being placed in concussion protocols by the MSU Sports Medicine team. She is the third Spartan now who will miss the season due to injury, as senior Tory Ozment and junior Julia Ayrault were both injured in practices prior to the start of the season. Joiner was averaging 5.9 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game with a season-high of 14 points against Notre Dame, and hit double-figures in scoring twice overall.