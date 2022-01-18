Michigan State football schedules 2022 spring game for April 16

The Michigan State Spartans football program announced its 2022 spring practice schedule on Tuesday.

Michigan State’s spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 at Spartan Stadium.

Official 2022 Spring Ball Schedule #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/bQh32Wg7PJ — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) January 18, 2022

Counting the spring game scrimmage, the Spartans will have 15 total practices. The first practice is set to begin on Tuesday, March 15, and MSU will have practices every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday leading up to the spring game.

MSU Athletics plans to release more details about the spring game as the date draws closer

Coming off on an 11-2 season that saw a New Year’s Six bowl victory in the Peach Bowl over the Pittsburgh Panthers, and a final ranking in the top-10 in both the Associated Press Poll and Coaches Poll, Mel Tucker and Michigan State look to build off of that momentum in the 2022 season.

The spring practice period, which follows the winter strength and conditioning program, is when Tucker and his staff can start laying the foundation and installing plays and schemes for the 2022 team, among other things.

As for the 2022 regular season in the fall, Michigan State kicks off the campaign at home in Spartans Stadium against Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 3 (although it is possible the game gets moved to Friday, Sept. 2).