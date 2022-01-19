Michigan State linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote enters the transfer portal

Michigan State linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote is in the transfer portal, according to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press. Multiple other reporters have since confirmed the news as well.

Michigan State LB Ma'a Gaoteote has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) January 19, 2022

Gaoteote was a four-star recruit and the highest-rated member of the Spartans’ 2021 class. He is the fifth player from the 2021 class to exit the program.

Alex Okelo, Michael Gravely, Kameron Allen and Tyson Watson entered the portal earlier this year. In total, MSU has now had 18 players hit the portal since the beginning of the 2021 season, with five new players entering the program for the 2022 campaign.

Gaoteote played sparingly for the Spartans, accumulating seven tackles, one pass defended and a forced fumble in eight games this past season. He had two tackles in each game against Ohio State and Pittsburgh.

He is listed as 6-foot-1, 245 pounds on MSU’s athletic website. The freshman is from Las Vegas, Nevada and played high school ball at Bishop Gorman.

The Spartans are still looking to add more players via the transfer portal, as evidence by the most recent pickup in Ameer Speed (defensive back) from Georgia. To stay up to date with all the transfer news, visit The Only Colors’ transfer portal tracker.