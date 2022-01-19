Michigan State football adds 2022 preferred walk-on athlete Alex Watters

The Michigan State Spartans picked up another commitment for their 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, this time in preferred walk-on athlete Alex Watters.

I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Michigan State University as a PWO! Thank you for this opportunity @CoachHawk_5 @JayJohnsonFB #GoGreen #SpartanDawg pic.twitter.com/YkWlqMCeuN — Alex Watters (@alexwatters34) January 19, 2022

Watters is listed at 6-foot-even and 185 pounds, according to his 247Sports page, and is listed as an athlete, while his Twitter bio says he’s a slot/wide receiver. If he does end up playing wide receiver, Watters would be the first skill player to commit to the Spartans as a preferred walk-on, joining offensive linemen Ben Nelson, Andy Hartman, Jake Merritt and Devin Runnels, as well as punter Ryan Eckley,

Watters is from the Lansing area as well, playing at Lansing Catholic, where he’s become a two-time state champion during his time at the school. Conveniently, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker’s son, Christian, was one of his teammates this season as well. During his high school career, Watters has been recognized on the Michigan All-State team three times, according to his Twitter bio.

Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class is up to 17th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.