Photo Gallery: High Point at Michigan State men’s basketball coverage Dec 29, 2021

The No. 10 Michigan State men’s basketball team (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) is back in action on Sunday for a road matchup in Evanston, Illinois against the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0).

Before Sunday’s game tips off at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, take a look back at Michigan State’s previous game on Dec. 29. 2021, an 81-68 victory against Tubby Smith’s High Point Panthers, through the lens of Marvin Hall — The Only Colors’ photographer.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not thrilled with the Spartans’ performance against a feisty High Point team. However, MSU was playing shorthanded, as four players — center Marcus Bingham Jr., shooting guard Max Christie, guard/forward Pierre Brooks II and walk-on guard Steven Izzo — missed the game due to COVID-19 issues.

The Panthers actually led the Spartans at halftime by a score of 35-34, but Michigan State outscored High Point 47-33 in the second half. Forward Joey Hauser (17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists) and forward Gabe Brown (a career-high 24 points with seven rebounds) helped propel the Spartans to victory.

Relive all of the moments from Michigan State’s most recent win in the photo gallery below, which features more than 150 photos from the game at the Breslin Center.

Grid View

















































































































































































































































































































For a preview on Sunday’s matchup between Michigan State and Northwestern, read here.