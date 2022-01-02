The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0) return to the road and Big Ten play this afternoon as the team visits Welsh Ryan Arena to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0).
The bad news for Michigan State fans in this matchup is that junior guard Boo Buie still plays for the Wildcats in Evanston. The good news is that maybe, just maybe, the defense will make sure to avoid giving up yet another repeat high-score performance by Buie.
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 133rd meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 93-39, and a 37-31 advantage in Evanston against Northwestern.
- MSU has won 12 of the last 13 games in the series, and has won 35 of the last 39.
- Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is 38-5 against Northwestern.
