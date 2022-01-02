The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0) return to the road and Big Ten play this afternoon as the team visits Welsh Ryan Arena to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 1-0).

The bad news for Michigan State fans in this matchup is that junior guard Boo Buie still plays for the Wildcats in Evanston. The good news is that maybe, just maybe, the defense will make sure to avoid giving up yet another repeat high-score performance by Buie.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 133rd meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 93-39, and a 37-31 advantage in Evanston against Northwestern.

MSU has won 12 of the last 13 games in the series, and has won 35 of the last 39.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is 38-5 against Northwestern.

When: 2:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. CST

Where: Welsh Ryan Arena (8,117) - Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 84 (Sirius) and Channel 84 (SiriusXM App)

Go Green!