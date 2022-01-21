Michigan State Gymnastics: Spartans enter Big Ten play undefeated

The Michigan State Spartans gymnastics team is set to start Big Ten play this weekend against Iowa Hawkeyes at the Jenison Field House. MSU is undefeated this season (4-0) and ranked No. 15 in the national top-25 rankings. Iowa is ranked No. 16.

After Michigan State’s tri-meet victory over Bowling Green Falcons and Illinois State Redbirds last weekend, the Big Ten announced that MSU’s Gabrielle Stephen was the conference’s Freshman of the Week. Stephen is the second MSU gymnast to be given the honor this season, as freshman Skyla Schulte was given the honor after the Spartans’ first meet with UC Davis and Sacramento State, also a tri-meet victory.

At the tri-meet on Jan. 15 against Bowling Green and Illinois State, Stephen posted a 39.425 all-around, tied for seventh in Michigan State gymnastics history. Sarah Alexander achieved the feat twice in 2003.

Michigan State posted a score of 196.472, ahead of both Illinois State (192.625) and Bowling Green (192.400), boosting MSU’s record to 4-0 ahead of the meet with Iowa. The Hawkeyes enter the contest with a 3-1 record after being defeated by the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday.

After Iowa, the Spartans will take on No. 1 Michigan in Ann Arbor in a meet that will air on ESPNU on Jan. 30.

Catch this weekend’s meet against Iowa on B1G+ this Saturday (Jan. 22) at 7 p.m.