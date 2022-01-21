The No. 13/14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1) visit Madison, Wisconsin tonight to take on the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1) at the Kohl Center. Michigan State suffered its first defeat of the conference season on Saturday in East Lansing against Northwestern, while Wisconsin enters the matchup on a seven-game winning streak.

Michigan State has won the team’s last two visits to the Kohl Center, but the home team has won 22 of the last 27 games in the series. Wisconsin won the lone matchup between the two teams last season, with the victory coming on Christmas Day in the Breslin Center.

A top-15 matchup in Madison tonight pic.twitter.com/KCOQsvnZHR — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 21, 2022

Series History

Today’s game marks the 150th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 83-66.

MSU is 26-47 in Madison against Wisconsin.

The Spartans have won two of the last three games at the Kohl Center.

The home team has won 22 of the last 27 games in the series, but Michigan State has won four of the five games by the visiting team.

Tom Izzo is 32-22 against Wisconsin as head coach.

When: 9:00 EST/8:00 p.m. CST

Where: Kohl Center - Madison, Wisconsin

TV: FS1

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardon (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 84 (Sirius/XM/SiriusXM App)

Go Green!