Following the team’s big road win on Saturday against then No. 8 Wisconsin, the Michigan State Spartans jumped back into the top-10 of both men’s basketball polls this week. The Spartans climbed four sports to No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Poll and three sports to No. 10 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. The win over the Badgers also gives the Spartans the top spot in the Big Ten standings as of press time.

AP Poll

The Big Ten kept five teams in the rankings this week, but Michigan State jumped back into the top-10 after the win over Wisconsin, and Ohio State climbed three spots as well. Meanwhile, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Illinois all took a tumble.

Full AP Results:

Others Receiving Votes:

BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana Hoosiers 10, Iowa Hawkeyes 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

There are also five Big Ten teams in the Coaches Poll this week with the same teams dropping and same increasing as the AP.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Gonzaga (18 first place votes) Auburn (13 first place votes) Arizona (1 first place vote) Baylor Kansas Purdue Boilermakers Duke UCLA Houston Michigan State Spartans Wisconsin Badgers Villanova Kentucky Texas Tech USC Ohio State Buckeyes Providence LSU Connecticut Tennessee Illinois Fighting Illini Colorado St. Xavier Iowa State Texas

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago.

Others Receiving Votes:

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana Hoosiers 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa Hawkeyes 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1.