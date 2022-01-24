Michigan State offensive lineman Jacob Isaia enters the transfer portal

After spending four years with the Michigan State football program, redshirt junior offensive lineman Jacob Isaia has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The Nevada product was part of the 2018 recruiting class, coming in as a three-star recruit and the No. 18-ranked center, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. As the grandson of former All-American and Spartan Hall of Famer Bob Apisa, it was a legacy recruitment of sorts for Mark Dantonio and company.

Isaia played in 24 games in his career, including all 13 of the Spartans’ games this past season. He was primarily used on special teams, as he logged just three offensive snaps compared to the 68 plays he saw on special teams in 2021.

Isaia is the second offensive lineman to transfer in this cycle, joining fellow 2018 classmate James Ohonba as well. This makes it 19 Spartans who have entered the portal since the 2021 regular season began, and 16 since the regular season ended. It is the second consecutive year of busy transfer portal activity in East Lansing.

