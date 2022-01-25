The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1) visit Champaign, Illinois tonight to take on the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2) at the State Farm Center. Michigan State is coming off a huge road win Saturday at then No. 8 Wisconsin, while Illinois enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak.

This series has been a tightly contested one of late. Of the past 27 games between the programs, 22 have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

GAMEDAY MOOD pic.twitter.com/ChAaIktxA7 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 25, 2022

Series History

Today’s game marks the 125th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 64-60.

MSU has won 15 of the past 22 games, and 17 of the last 25 overall against the Illini.

Tom Izzo is 27-18 against Illinois as head coach.

When: 7:00 EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: State Farm Center - Champaign, Illinois

TV: ESPN

Online Broadcast: ESPN.com/watch or the WatchESPNApp

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Myron Metcalf (sideline)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 81 (Sirius/XM/SiriusXM App)

