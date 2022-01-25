The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1) visit Champaign, Illinois tonight to take on the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2) at the State Farm Center. Michigan State is coming off a huge road win Saturday at then No. 8 Wisconsin, while Illinois enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak.
This series has been a tightly contested one of late. Of the past 27 games between the programs, 22 have been decided by 10 points or fewer.
GAMEDAY MOOD pic.twitter.com/ChAaIktxA7— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 25, 2022
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 125th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 64-60.
- MSU has won 15 of the past 22 games, and 17 of the last 25 overall against the Illini.
- Tom Izzo is 27-18 against Illinois as head coach.
