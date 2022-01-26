Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

The Michigan State Spartans wrestling team is off to a great start on the 2021-2022 season, owning an 8-2 record after defeating No. 14 Rutgers and losing to to No.1 Penn State last weekend and being ranked in the top-20 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll.

After strong performances and two combined victories against both the Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions, redshirt senior wrestler Cameron Caffey is being honored as the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.

Caffey, who competes in the 197-pound weight class, defeated Rutgers’ Greg Bulsak — who is ranked No. 6/12 in the nation — by a 12-4 major decision on Friday night. Despite being down 3-1 entering the third period, Caffey rallied for the victory, which closed out Michigan State’s 20-17 dual win over No. 14 Rutgers.

Two days later, Caffey had another tough matchup against No. 2/2 Max Dean of Penn State on Sunday. The two wrestlers were tied at 2-2 entering the third period, where Caffey got a bout-winning escape with just 34 seconds left in the match to secure his second ranked-win of the weekend, and his third ranked-win in his last four matches. With the win over Dean, Caffey is on a seven-match winning streak.

Cameron Caffey had a weekend for @MSU_Wrestling, recording a pair of wins over top-10 opponents at 197 pounds, extending his current winning streak to seven matches.



He is the B1G ! pic.twitter.com/xY4YuYbOn3 — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) January 26, 2022

Caffey, Michigan State’s co-captain, is the first Spartan to win Big Ten Wrestler of the Week since 149-pounder Peyton Omania earned the recognition during the 2020-2021 season.

Following the two wins this past weekend, Caffey ranks No. 10 nationally according to FloWrestling, Intermat, the Open Mat and WIN Magazine, as of press time. On the season, Caffey has an overall record of 21-4, including a perfect 10-0 mark in dual meets.

Michigan State has also moved up in the NWCA rankings. The Spartans went from No. 21 last week to No. 18 this week. MSU’s next meet comes on Friday, Feb. 4 at Maryland at 7 p.m.