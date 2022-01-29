The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2) “welcome” bitter rival the Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3) to the Breslin Center for the first matchup between the two teams this season. Michigan had to postpone the previous matchup set for Ann Arbor on Jan. 8 as a result of COVID-19 issues among the Wolverines’ roster. That game is still pending rescheduling.

The Wolverines enter the contest on a three-game winning streak, while the Spartans have dropped two of the last three games. Third-year head coach Juwan Howard has still yet to win in East Lansing, having lost by an average of 12 points in his first two tries. Throw out the record books in a rivalry game like this one, though, especially if it may be the only matchup between the teams during the regular season.

When Michigan and @MSU_Basketball met with the 2019 Big Ten Championship on the line, Matt McQuaid (@mattblast3) went off for 27 points to help Sparty earn a comeback win.



The two rivals meet again tomorrow on CBS at 12:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/u2Xl4mMrfi — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 28, 2022

Series History

Today’s game marks the 189th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan leads the all-time series 102-86 (95-86 per the NCAA).

Michigan State leads the series in Big Ten play 69-64 (69-57 per the NCAA).

MSU has won four of the last six meetings.

Tom Izzo is 30-19 (30-13 per the NCAA) in his career as head coach against Michigan.

When: 12:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI

TV: CBS

Online Broadcast: CBS Live Stream

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 136 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

