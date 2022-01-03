 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State Hockey: Highlighting prospects Christian Kim and Riley Bassen

A closer look at two Michigan State Spartans joining the ice hockey team in 2023-2024.

By Brad LaPlante
Michigan State v Massachusetts-Lowell Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Michigan State hockey received a commitment from California prospect Christian Kim over the weekend. With that, now may be a good time to highlight two of the Spartans’ young upcoming stars.

Christian Kim, who is currently 16 years old, stands at 5-foot-7 tall and hails out of Torrance, California. He is a four-star recruit and announced his commitment to Michigan State on Jan. 1.

He’s currently playing for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U team where he has 97 points in 39 games. Additionally. in four games for Lutheran High School, he has seven goals and six assists. According to Puck Preps, Kim is one of the highest-risers in the 2005 birth year.

Kim is set to arrive on Michigan State’s roster in the season beginning in 2023-2024 when he would become a freshman. There is not a lot of recent public video on him available, but there is a one-on-one all-star game feature from when a then 11-year-old Kim was playing for the Mini Ducks.

Another young prospect coming to Michigan State in the same year is 16-year-old Riley Bassen, from Frisco, Texas. Bassen currently plays for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U team, where he has 23 points in 32 games. He committed to Michigan State on Sept. 2.

Bassen comes from a strong line of hockey players, as both his dad and grandfather played in the NHL. His dad, Bob, started his career with the New York Islanders in 1985 and last played for the St. Louis Blues before retiring in 2000. Riley’s grandfather, Hank, was a backup goaltender for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks from 1954 to 1968.

Bassen was taken at No. 35 by the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2020, but it appears he opted to stay with the Stars until he heads off to Michigan State. “He’s a real competitive player that has an excellent hockey sense,” Lethbridge general manager Peter Anholt said.

Michigan State will host No. 11 Minnesota this weekend on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. MSU looks to build off of some huge momentum since defeating No. 18/- Michigan Tech in overtime last week.

