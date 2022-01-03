Michigan State men’s basketball holds at No. 10 in AP, Coaches Polls

The Michigan State Spartans held steady in both polls this week. The Spartans stayed at No. 10 this week in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after a shorthanded squad struggled, but won, against High Point and then had to comeback in the second half to defeat Northwestern over the past week’s action.

AP Poll

There were no changes to any of the four ranked Big Ten teams this week, but Michigan did drop out of the receiving votes group after losing to UCF.

Full AP Results:

Baylor (61 first-place votes) Duke Purdue Boilermakers Gonzaga UCLA Kansas USC Arizona Auburn Michigan State Spartans Iowa State Houston Ohio State Buckeyes Texas Alabama Providence

Kentucky Tennessee Villanova Colorado State LSU Xavier Wisconsin Badgers Seton Hall Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois Fighting Illini 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa Hawkeyes 5, Minnesota Golden Gophers 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

There were also no changes to the Big Ten teams in the Coaches Poll week-over-week, but Michigan and Indiana both dropped out of teams receiving votes.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Baylor (32 first place votes) Duke Purdue Boilermakers Gonzaga UCLA Kansas Arizona USC Auburn Michigan State Spartans Iowa State Ohio State Buckeyes Kentucky Houston Villanova Texas Providence Tennessee Colorado St. Alabama LSU Seton Hall Wisconsin Xavier Texas Tech

Schools Dropped Out:

None

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1.