Michigan State men’s basketball holds at No. 10 in AP, Coaches Polls

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Matthew Dae Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan State Spartans held steady in both polls this week. The Spartans stayed at No. 10 this week in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after a shorthanded squad struggled, but won, against High Point and then had to comeback in the second half to defeat Northwestern over the past week’s action.

AP Poll

There were no changes to any of the four ranked Big Ten teams this week, but Michigan did drop out of the receiving votes group after losing to UCF.

Full AP Results:

  1. Baylor (61 first-place votes)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Kansas
  7. USC
  8. Arizona
  9. Auburn
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Iowa State
  12. Houston
  13. Ohio State Buckeyes
  14. Texas
  15. Alabama
  16. Providence
    Kentucky
  17. Tennessee
  18. Villanova
  19. Colorado State
  20. LSU
  21. Xavier
  22. Wisconsin Badgers
  23. Seton Hall
  24. Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois Fighting Illini 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa Hawkeyes 5, Minnesota Golden Gophers 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

There were also no changes to the Big Ten teams in the Coaches Poll week-over-week, but Michigan and Indiana both dropped out of teams receiving votes.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Baylor (32 first place votes)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Kansas
  7. Arizona
  8. USC
  9. Auburn
  10. Michigan State Spartans
  11. Iowa State
  12. Ohio State Buckeyes
  13. Kentucky
  14. Houston
  15. Villanova
  16. Texas
  17. Providence
  18. Tennessee
  19. Colorado St.
  20. Alabama
  21. LSU
  22. Seton Hall
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Xavier
  25. Texas Tech

Schools Dropped Out:

None

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1.

