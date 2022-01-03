Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor announces he is declaring for 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jalen Nailor has announced via Twitter that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nailor came to East Lansing during the Mark Dantonio era, first arriving in 2018, and has 86 receptions for 1,454 receiving yards (16.9 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns in four seasons (28 career games played) with Michigan State. He missed a significant portion of 2021 with a hand injury he suffered in the victory over Michigan. Nailor returned for the Spartans’ 31-21 Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh, where he had six receptions for 108 yards.

With the nickname “Speedy,” Nailor has been a big piece for Michigan State’s threatening offense in 2021. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media this season, after catching 37 passes for 695 yards (18.8 yard per catch) and six touchdowns. Most notably, Nailor had three touchdowns in the first half against Rutgers, earning Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors that week.

Michigan State now has at least four players who have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft with remaining college eligibility. Running back Kenneth Walker III opted out of the Peach Bowl to prepare for the draft, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis declared on Saturday, and tight end/H-back Connor Heyward has mentioned that he will not be returning to East Lansing in 2022 for his final year of eligibility. Several others could forgo additional eligibility and enter the NFL Draft as well, including wide receiver Jayden Reed, safety Xavier Henderson and others.

Several other MSU players have used up all of their college eligibility and could opt to pursue the NFL Draft, or move on from their football careers. These players include center Matt Allen, defensive end Drew Beesley, kicker Matt Coghlin, quarterback Anthony Russo, defensive end Drew Jordan, offensive lineman AJ Arcuri, offensive lineman Luke Campbell and defensive end Jacub Panasiuk.