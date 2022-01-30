Michigan State lands commitment from Colorado transfer running back Jarek Broussard

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been very active in the NCAA transfer portal early in the offseason following the Spartans’ 11-2 2021 season, and just landed another potential playmaker — one who similarly to Tucker traveled to East Lansing from the University of Colorado.

Running back Jarek Broussard started at Colorado in 2018. He appeared in two games as a true freshman and took a redshirt before missing the 2019 season with an injury (of note, Tucker was the head coach at Colorado in 2019). He then earned PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2020 after rushing for 895 yards and five touchdowns on 156 carries in just six games. In 2021, he rushed for 661 yards and two touchdowns on 142 carries in 11 games.

Broussard was one of several football recruits in attendance for the Spartans’ 83-67 home victory over the Michigan Wolverines in men’s basketball on Saturday and announced his commitment to the Spartans on Sunday afternoon.

Broussard becomes the second running back transfer to commit to the Spartans this offseason, with the first commitment coming from Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger. Berger and Broussard will both look to compete for the starting job to replace Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year winner Kenneth Walker III, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.