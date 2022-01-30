Michigan State expected to hire Marco Coleman as defensive line coach

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has reportedly found a replacement for former defensive line coach Ron Burton.

In a report by FootballScoop, Michigan State is expected to hire Marco Coleman, who is currently coaching at Georgia Tech.

Sources: Mel Tucker seeking to add ACC assistant to Michigan State staff https://t.co/IUWMj5ee31 via @JohnDBrice1 — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 30, 2022

Coleman is currently the outside linebackers/defensive ends coach for the Yellow Jackets. He’s held that position since 2019.

After playing 14 seasons in the NFL, Coleman began his coaching career as a fellow with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then became the defensive coordinator at Mandarin High School in Florida. After that, he served as the Oakland Raiders’ assistant defensive line coach before beginning his current position at Georgia Tech.

Outside of his coaching career, Coleman’s wealth of playing experience could pay huge dividends. In his career with Georgia Tech, he racked up 27.5 sacks and 50 tackles for loss in just three seasons.

He will now work alongside Brandon Jordan, who was recently named a pass rush specialist on Mel Tucker’s staff.

In a report by 247Sports, Justin Thind notes that his sources indicate this could be wrapped up this week.