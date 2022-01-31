 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball drops to No. 13 in AP and Coaches Polls

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Following the Michigan State Spartans’ mixed results of a road loss at Illinois on Tuesday and a thumping of hated rival Michigan on Saturday, MSU dropped three spots in both polls this week. The Spartans check in at No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

The Big Ten continues to hold steady with five teams in the rankings this week. Illinois and Purdue both climbed in the polls whole Ohio State and Wisconsin held steady. The Spartans were the only team to lose ground.

Full AP Results:

  1. Auburn (49 first place votes)
  2. Gonzaga (12)
  3. UCLA
  4. Purdue Boilermakers
  5. Kentucky
  6. Houston
  7. Arizona
  8. Baylor
  9. Duke
  10. Kansas
  11. Wisconsin Badgers
  12. Villanova
  13. Michigan State Spartans
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Providence
  16. Ohio State Buckeyes
  17. Connecticut
  18. Illinois Fighting Illini
  19. USC
  20. Iowa State
  21. Xavier
  22. Tennessee
  23. Texas
  24. Marquette
  25. LSU

Others Receiving Votes:

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana Hoosiers 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa Hawkeyes 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Coaches Poll also saw the same results of Purdue and Illinois making modest gains, while Wisconsin and Ohio State held steady. The Spartans dropped three spots to No. 13 as well.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

T-1. Gonzaga (16 first place votes)
T-1. Auburn (16 first place votes)
3. Purdue Boilermakers
4. UCLA
5. Arizona
6. Duke
7. Kentucky
8. Baylor
9. Houston
10. Kansas
11.Wisconsin Badgers
12. Villanova
13. Michigan State Spartans
14. Texas Tech
15. Providence
16. Ohio State Buckeyes
17. Connecticut
18. Illinois Fighting Illini
19. USC
20. Tennessee
21. Texas
22. Iowa State
23. Xavier
24. Marquette
25. LSU

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Colorado St.

Others Receiving Votes:

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana Hoosiers 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa Hawkeyes 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1.

