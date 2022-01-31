Following the Michigan State Spartans’ mixed results of a road loss at Illinois on Tuesday and a thumping of hated rival Michigan on Saturday, MSU dropped three spots in both polls this week. The Spartans check in at No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Checking in at #13 in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/fLUmYXhCse — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2022

AP Poll

The Big Ten continues to hold steady with five teams in the rankings this week. Illinois and Purdue both climbed in the polls whole Ohio State and Wisconsin held steady. The Spartans were the only team to lose ground.

Full AP Results:

Others Receiving Votes:

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary’s 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana Hoosiers 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa Hawkeyes 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Coaches Poll also saw the same results of Purdue and Illinois making modest gains, while Wisconsin and Ohio State held steady. The Spartans dropped three spots to No. 13 as well.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

T-1. Gonzaga (16 first place votes)

T-1. Auburn (16 first place votes)

3. Purdue Boilermakers

4. UCLA

5. Arizona

6. Duke

7. Kentucky

8. Baylor

9. Houston

10. Kansas

11.Wisconsin Badgers

12. Villanova

13. Michigan State Spartans

14. Texas Tech

15. Providence

16. Ohio State Buckeyes

17. Connecticut

18. Illinois Fighting Illini

19. USC

20. Tennessee

21. Texas

22. Iowa State

23. Xavier

24. Marquette

25. LSU

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Colorado St.

Others Receiving Votes:

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana Hoosiers 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa Hawkeyes 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1.