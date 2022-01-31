Men’s Basketball Preview: No. 13 Michigan State Spartans visit Maryland

The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans return to the road Tuesday night for a visit to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The game is the first matchup of the season between the two conference foes with the Terps also scheduled for the regular season finale for both teams a little over a month from now in East Lansing as well.

College Park bound ✈️ pic.twitter.com/5v6557VHWQ — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2022

The Terrapins enter the matchup having snapped a two-game winning streak on Saturday at Indiana, falling in Bloomington by a final score of 68-55. Prior to that, Maryland had a double-digit win over then No. 17 Illinois in College Park and a 68-60 road win at Rutgers. UMD overall sits at an 11-10 record (3-7 in the Big Ten). Former head coach Mark Turgeon and Maryland agreed to mutually part ways in early December, and interim head coach Danny Manning has struggled with consistent play since.

Senior guard Eric Ayala leads the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game. Ayala is also second on the team in helpers (2.0 assists per game) and third in rebounds (4.8 rebounds per game). Rhode Island transfer and graduate student guard Fatts Russell leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) and is second in scoring (13.0 point per game). Junior forward Donta Scott is third on the team in scoring and rounds out those averaging double figures with 12.2 points per game, while leading the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game.

Maryland sits near the bottom of the pile in scoring offense and defense in the Big Ten. The Terps rank No. 11 in offense, scoring 70.1 points per game, and No. 12 on defense, giving up 69.0 points per game. However, the Terps do excel at the free-throw line. UMD is hitting from the charity stripe at 74.8 percent, good for No. 4 in the league.

Last season, the teams only played once during the regular season. That matchup in College Park on Feb. 28 saw the Spartans fall 73-55 when the team was precariously living on the bubble for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, as Coach Izzo discussed in the post-game. The teams played again last season on the Thursday of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on March 11, however, where the Spartans again lost, this time 68-57.

Tomorrow night’s game will be the 19th all-time meeting between the programs. If Michigan State is able to keep its post players on the floor and stay aggressive on perimeter defense, this one should be a win for the Spartans even if the shooting doesn’t travel on the road.

Go Green!

No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPN2

Online Broadcast: ESPN website/WatchESPNApp

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Myron Medcalf (sideline)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 158 (Sirius), Channel 195 (Sirius), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

All-Time Series: MSU leads 10-8

Record in College Park: Tied 3-3

Go White!