Michigan State Basketball reschedules Michigan Wolverines for March 1

The Michigan State Spartans have a schedule update for the men’s basketball team announced this afternoon. After the original game in Ann Arbor scheduled for Jan. 8 against hated in-state rival the Michigan Wolverines was postponed due to COVID-19 among the UM roster, the game has been officially rescheduled for Tuesday, March 1.

8:30 PM ET on FS1.

The Spartans defeated the Wolverines in East Lansing this past Saturday, using a strong second half performance to power ahead to an 83-67 victory. The win moved Michigan State to 16-4 on the season and 7-2 in the Big Ten. Michigan moved to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten action.

The meeting on March 1 will mark the 190th all-time meeting between the two programs. Michigan State moved to 70-64 in Big Ten play against the Wolverines, though NCAA sanctions make the official count 70-57. The Spartans do trail 102-87 (95-87 per NCAA records) in the all-time head-to-head matchup, however.

The matchup in March is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FS1.