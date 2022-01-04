Reminder: Future Michigan State Big Ten football schedules will change

The the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — in which the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers by a final score of 31-21 — and thus the 2021 MSU football season, is now concluded. As fans start to look ahead to 2022 and beyond, it has become apparent that an important reminder needs to be made about future Big Ten schedules. The 2022-2025 schedules as they currently appear are not going to stay the same.
Something to make note of ... I've been told that it is not wise to make future plans based on the current Big Ten football schedule. There are obvious changes coming -- MSU will be traveling to Michigan, etc -- and other changes as well. So don't book your flights or hotels yet.— David Harns (@DavidHarns) November 26, 2021
As a component of the 2020 season schedule that was severely altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan State/Michigan/Indiana and Purdue/Nebraska/Wisconsin all agreed as part of the pandemic-year schedule to move games from then on out by venue in order to help better balance future home game schedules. The issue for programs was an imbalance that saw Michigan State host both Ohio State and Michigan one year, then play both teams on the road the next. As a result, ticket sales every other season saw a noticeable decline due to a reduced interest by fans.
That is why in 2020, Michigan State played the game against Michigan in Ann Arbor for a second-straight season after playing there in 2019, and hosted Indiana for a second-straight season after hosting the Hoosiers in 2019. Similarly, the 2021 schedule changed to accommodate a road game at Indiana and a home game against Michigan, both changes to how the schedule was originally released back in 2017. Other changes were also incorporated to this past season’s schedule, such as moving the Land Grant Trophy rivalry game with Penn State to the final week of the regular season, for example.
It is important to note for fans that this was only done so far for the 2021 schedule. However, the change of venues for Michigan and Indiana games is a permanent one moving forward. Thus, as The Only Colors’ David Harns noted in his tweet above about conversations with Michigan State athletic department officials, fans should expect an update some time this winter or spring regarding changes to at least the 2022 Big Ten football schedule because it will not be staying the same as it is currently listed. The non-conference games are unlikely to change dates, but the league schedule will at a minimum change the locations as currently listed for the Michigan game on Oct. 22 and the Indiana game on Nov. 19.
There may also be other changes coming, such as the games at Penn State on Oct. 29 and at Maryland on Nov. 26, for example. We here at The Only Colors will be sure to update you on those changes as soon as they are announced. However, in the meantime, use caution when planning around any Big Ten game as currently scheduled for seasons 2022 through 2025.
2022 Schedule as currently published
*Games in bold are ones that we know will absolutely be changed
- Sept. 3 - Western Michigan Broncos
- Sept. 10 - Akron Zips
- Sept. 17 - at Washington Huskies
- Sept. 24 - Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oct. 1 - at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Oct. 8 - Wisconsin Badgers (Homecoming)
- Oct. 15 - Bye
- Oct. 22 - Michigan Wolverines
- Oct. 29 - at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Nov. 5 - Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nov. 12 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Nov. 19 - at Indiana Hoosiers
- Nov. 26 - at Maryland Terrapins
2023 Schedule as currently published
- Sept. 2 - Central Michigan Chippewas
- Sept. 9 - Richmond Spiders
- Sept. 16 - Washington Huskies
- Sept. 23 - Maryland Terrapins
- Sept. 30 - Bye week
- Oct. 7 - at Michigan Wolverines
- Oct. 14 - Penn State Nittany Lions
- Oct. 21 - at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Oct. 28 - at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nov. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers (Homecoming)
- Nov. 11 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nov. 18 - Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Nov. 25 - at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2024 Schedule as currently published
- Aug. 31 - Florida Atlantic Owls
- Sept. 7 - TBA/Bye Week
- Sept. 14 - Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Sept. 21 - at Boston College Eagles
- Sept. 28 - at Maryland Terrapins
- Oct. 5 - Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Oct. 12 - Northwestern Wildcats (Homecoming)
- Oct. 19 - at Indiana Hoosiers
- Oct. 26 - at Purdue Boilermakers
- Nov. 2 - Michigan Wolverines
- Nov. 9 - Bye week
- Nov. 16 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Nov. 23 - Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nov. 30 - Penn State Nittany Lions
2025 Schedule as currently published
- Aug. 30 - Western Michigan Broncos
- Sept. 6 - Youngstown State Penguins
- Sept. 13 - Bye week
- Sept. 20 - Boston College Eagles
- Sept. 27 - at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Oct. 4 - Bye week
- Oct. 11 - at Michigan Wolverines
- Oct. 18 - Indiana Hoosiers
- Oct. 25 - at Wisconsin Badgers
- Nov. 1 - Maryland Terrapins
- Nov. 8 - Illinois Fighting Illini
- Nov. 15 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Nov. 22 - at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nov. 29 - Penn State Nittany Lions
2026 Schedule as currently published
- Sept. 5 - Toledo Rockets
- Sept. 12 - Eastern Michigan Eagles
- TBA - at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (series contract is in agreement only at this time with no formal date set)
2027 Schedule as currently published
- Sept. 11 - Central Michigan Chippewas
- TBA - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (series contract is in agreement only at this time with no formal date set)
2029 Schedule as currently published
- Sept. 8 - Oregon Ducks
2030 Schedule as currently published
- Aug. 31 - Central Michigan Chippewas
- Sept. 7 - at Oregon Ducks
2032 Schedule as currently published
- Sept. 11 - at BYU Cougars
