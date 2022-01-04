Reminder: Future Michigan State Big Ten football schedules will change

The the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — in which the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers by a final score of 31-21 — and thus the 2021 MSU football season, is now concluded. As fans start to look ahead to 2022 and beyond, it has become apparent that an important reminder needs to be made about future Big Ten schedules. The 2022-2025 schedules as they currently appear are not going to stay the same.

Something to make note of ... I've been told that it is not wise to make future plans based on the current Big Ten football schedule. There are obvious changes coming -- MSU will be traveling to Michigan, etc -- and other changes as well. So don't book your flights or hotels yet. — David Harns (@DavidHarns) November 26, 2021

As a component of the 2020 season schedule that was severely altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan State/Michigan/Indiana and Purdue/Nebraska/Wisconsin all agreed as part of the pandemic-year schedule to move games from then on out by venue in order to help better balance future home game schedules. The issue for programs was an imbalance that saw Michigan State host both Ohio State and Michigan one year, then play both teams on the road the next. As a result, ticket sales every other season saw a noticeable decline due to a reduced interest by fans.

That is why in 2020, Michigan State played the game against Michigan in Ann Arbor for a second-straight season after playing there in 2019, and hosted Indiana for a second-straight season after hosting the Hoosiers in 2019. Similarly, the 2021 schedule changed to accommodate a road game at Indiana and a home game against Michigan, both changes to how the schedule was originally released back in 2017. Other changes were also incorporated to this past season’s schedule, such as moving the Land Grant Trophy rivalry game with Penn State to the final week of the regular season, for example.

It is important to note for fans that this was only done so far for the 2021 schedule. However, the change of venues for Michigan and Indiana games is a permanent one moving forward. Thus, as The Only Colors’ David Harns noted in his tweet above about conversations with Michigan State athletic department officials, fans should expect an update some time this winter or spring regarding changes to at least the 2022 Big Ten football schedule because it will not be staying the same as it is currently listed. The non-conference games are unlikely to change dates, but the league schedule will at a minimum change the locations as currently listed for the Michigan game on Oct. 22 and the Indiana game on Nov. 19.

There may also be other changes coming, such as the games at Penn State on Oct. 29 and at Maryland on Nov. 26, for example. We here at The Only Colors will be sure to update you on those changes as soon as they are announced. However, in the meantime, use caution when planning around any Big Ten game as currently scheduled for seasons 2022 through 2025.

2022 Schedule as currently published

*Games in bold are ones that we know will absolutely be changed

2023 Schedule as currently published

Sept. 2 - Central Michigan Chippewas

Sept. 9 - Richmond Spiders

Sept. 16 - Washington Huskies

Sept. 23 - Maryland Terrapins

Sept. 30 - Bye week

Oct. 7 - at Michigan Wolverines

Oct. 14 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct. 21 - at Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct. 28 - at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov. 4 - Indiana Hoosiers (Homecoming)

Nov. 11 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 18 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov. 25 - at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2024 Schedule as currently published

Aug. 31 - Florida Atlantic Owls

Sept. 7 - TBA/Bye Week

Sept. 14 - Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Sept. 21 - at Boston College Eagles

Sept. 28 - at Maryland Terrapins

Oct. 5 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct. 12 - Northwestern Wildcats (Homecoming)

Oct. 19 - at Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 26 - at Purdue Boilermakers

Nov. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 9 - Bye week

Nov. 16 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov. 23 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 30 - Penn State Nittany Lions

2025 Schedule as currently published

Aug. 30 - Western Michigan Broncos

Sept. 6 - Youngstown State Penguins

Sept. 13 - Bye week

Sept. 20 - Boston College Eagles

Sept. 27 - at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oct. 4 - Bye week

Oct. 11 - at Michigan Wolverines

Oct. 18 - Indiana Hoosiers

Oct. 25 - at Wisconsin Badgers

Nov. 1 - Maryland Terrapins

Nov. 8 - Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov. 15 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov. 22 - at Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov. 29 - Penn State Nittany Lions

2026 Schedule as currently published

Sept. 5 - Toledo Rockets

Sept. 12 - Eastern Michigan Eagles

TBA - at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (series contract is in agreement only at this time with no formal date set)

2027 Schedule as currently published

Sept. 11 - Central Michigan Chippewas

TBA - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (series contract is in agreement only at this time with no formal date set)

2029 Schedule as currently published

Sept. 8 - Oregon Ducks

2030 Schedule as currently published

Aug. 31 - Central Michigan Chippewas

Sept. 7 - at Oregon Ducks

2032 Schedule as currently published