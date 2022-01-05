The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0) return home to the Breslin Center tonight to take on a Big Ten Conference foe, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-3). Nebraska is coming off an overtime loss to Ohio State on Sunday night in Lincoln, while the Spartans are back home after a comeback win in Evanston on Sunday afternoon.

GAMEDAY! Home vs the Cornhuskers this evening pic.twitter.com/6DQjoakdzr — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 5, 2022

According to Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, the Huskers are looking to focus on abandoning the offensive glass and hustling back on defense to shut down the Spartans in transition. Nebraska hasn’t won in East Lansing, or the series against Michigan State, since 2016, though.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 30th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 20-9, and holds a 10-3 advantage in East Lansing (though some of those games are listed by the Huskers’ athletic website as being played in Lansing).

MSU has won 11 of the 14 games in the series as conference opponents, and head coach Tom Izzo is 12-3 all-time against Nebraska.

Michigan State is currently riding a series best eight-game winning streak that dates back to a 71-62 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Feb. 2, 2017.

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 158 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), and Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

Go Green!