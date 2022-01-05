Michigan State Hockey: David Gucciardi named Big Ten First Star of the Week

Michigan State freshman defenseman David Gucciardi was named the First Star of the Week after scoring three goals in the Great Lakes Invitational.

Against Western Michigan, Gucciardi scored the Spartans’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss. The following night, Gucciardi scored two of Michigan State’s three goals against Michigan Tech, including the game-winner in overtime that ended up being No. 10 on “SportsCenter’s” top plays the next morning.

Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:



⭐️ @MSU_Hockey D David Gucciardi

⭐️⭐️ @BadgerMHockey D Corson Ceulemans

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY D Mason Lohrei



For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/bWHzP6sUjR pic.twitter.com/JGLScSA6bC — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 4, 2022

Gucciardi has four goals and four assists in 20 games this season. In the Great Lakes Invitational showcase, he had his first goals since scoring against UMass Lowell earlier this season.

The Spartans have seen some heavy production from defenseman in the last few series. Against Penn State, defenseman accounted for nearly half of MSU’s points in both games.

3⃣ goals for the kid last week!



Congrats, David Gucciardi on @B1GHockey First Star Honors. pic.twitter.com/oHLhiaBHyh — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 4, 2022

Gucciardi is the latest MSU player to receive Big Ten star honors. Goaltender Drew DeRidder was named the First Star of the Week twice this season, last in December after a shutout performance against Notre Dame, and fellow goaltender Pierce Charleson was the Third Star of the Week for a 50-save effort against Penn State.

Michigan State will take on No. 9/11 Minnesota this weekend (Jan. 7 and Jan. 8) in East Lansing.