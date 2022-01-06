Michigan State basketball kicks off 2023 class with a bang as four-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. commits

Now THAT’S how you kick off a recruiting class.

The 2023 class for the Michigan State men’s basketball program starts with a bang, as four-star point guard prospect Jeremy Fears Jr. out of high school juggernaut La Lumiere (Jaren Jackson’s old stomping grounds) verbally committed to the Spartans on Thursday.

The 6-foot-1 guard is rated as the No. 27 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and is also currently ranked as the No. 7 point guard recruit in the country and No. 1-rated player in the state of Indiana.

In the end, Fears picked Tom Izzo and the Spartans over his other finalists, Illinois and Michigan. Fears also had scholarships offers from Gonzaga, Kansas, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Mississippi, Memphis and many other programs.

Fears, originally hailing from Joliet, Illinois, backs up his high ranking with a full package — three-level scorer, great vision and an elite defender.

Here is the scouting report on Fears, according to Jerry Meyer, 247Sports’ director of basketball scouting:

“Not a point guard with length but has a strong sturdy build. Plays with poise and composure but has a quick burst to the basket going either direction. Uses change of pace and change of direction extremely well. Has a top notch ability to draw defenders and deliver a timely and accurate pass. His greatest strength is running a team as a floor general. Finishes well around the rim. Not a high riser but gets off the floor quickly jumping off two feet. Prefers the pass over the midrange jumper. Can keep defense honest with his jumper but there is room for improvement. Has a low release. Has potential to be a tough defender. Could be a more aggressive rebounder.”

This makes it back-to-back classes with a point guard for MSU, as the 2022 class features Tre Holloman, giving the Spartans a nice one-two punch to look forward to in the future.

While Fears is the first commit of the 2023 class, he certainly won’t be the last since the Spartans have up to six scholarships to offer for that class. While it seems unlikely to bring in six freshmen due to the transfer portal options (or players from the 2020-2021 team deciding to return for an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID waiver), Michigan State still has plenty of high school prospects in its sights like Braelon Green (four-star combo guard) — likely the highest prospect on MSU’s priority list.

Highlights: