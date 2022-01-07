 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Photo Gallery: Nebraska at Michigan State men’s basketball coverage from Jan 5, 2022

Highlights of the Spartans’ 79-67 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

By marvhall and Ryan O'Bleness
Photos by Marvin Hall and text by Ryan O’Bleness

On Wednesday night, the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Breslin Center by a final score of 79-67. Max Christie led MSU with 21 points, while Gabe Brown chipped in 14 points.

This marked the eighth victory in a row for the Spartans and improved the team to 13-2 overall on the season, and 4-0 in Big Ten Conference play. Although MSU ended up winning the contest by double-digits, head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team’s performance, particularly due to the Spartans’ 19 turnovers.

Below, check out a photo gallery from Wednesday’s action in the victory against Nebraska. Marvin Hall provides 146 photos highlighting the game.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Michigan State heads to Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon to take on the rival Michigan Wolverines (7-6 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten play). The game is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on FOX.

