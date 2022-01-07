Photo Gallery: Nebraska at Michigan State men’s basketball coverage from Jan 5, 2022

On Wednesday night, the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Breslin Center by a final score of 79-67. Max Christie led MSU with 21 points, while Gabe Brown chipped in 14 points.

This marked the eighth victory in a row for the Spartans and improved the team to 13-2 overall on the season, and 4-0 in Big Ten Conference play. Although MSU ended up winning the contest by double-digits, head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team’s performance, particularly due to the Spartans’ 19 turnovers.

Below, check out a photo gallery from Wednesday’s action in the victory against Nebraska. Marvin Hall provides 146 photos highlighting the game.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Michigan State heads to Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon to take on the rival Michigan Wolverines (7-6 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten play). The game is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on FOX.