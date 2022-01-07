Men’s Basketball: No. 10 Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines Game Info.

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans return to the road tomorrow to take on the hated in-state rival, the Michigan Wolverines. The game is scheduled for a mid-afternoon tip-off and Michigan is calling for a “maize out” to harm the eyes of every viewer at home.

Tomorrow’s game marks the 189th all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals. While Michigan owns the all-time record in the series, Tom Izzo owns a 61 percent winning record as head coach at Michigan State against the hated rival. The Spartans have won four of the last six meetings in the series, and MSU is riding a one game win streak heading into the matchup tomorrow.

Michigan started the season with the bigger momentum, ranking No. 6 in the preseason AP Poll. However, the team has fallen precipitously since, dropping out of the rankings back in December while currently holding a 7-6 overall record, 1-2 in the Big Ten following Tuesday night’s 75-67 loss at Rutgers. That loss was the third out of the last four by the Wolverines.

Tuesday's game also marked the Scarlet Knight’s first victory against Michigan ever in basketball. The Wolverines were shorthanded four players due to Covid isolation protocols among the roster, however. However, two of them are expected back for tomorrow’s game, though who was not made clear. The players who were missing due to Covid were freshman guard Frankie Collins, sophomore forward Terrance Williams II, senior forward Brandon Johns Jr., and senior walk-on forward Jaron Faulds.

Michigan is led in scoring by sophomore center Hunter Dickinson who averages 16.1 points per game, good for ninth in the Big Ten. He also leads the team in rebounds with 8.8 per game, good for fourth in the conference. Senior guard Eli Brooks is the only other player averaging double figures in scoring with 12.9 points per game. Brooks also leads the team in steals at 1.2 per game.

Overall, Michigan’s offense ranks ninth in scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging 72.8 points per game. The defense is 10th in scoring defense in the conference, giving up 66.9 points per game. Michigan State, meanwhile, is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring offense with 75.8 points per game and seventh in scoring defense, giving up 65.5 points per game.

You can find all the information for how to watch, listen, or stream below along with important information for any fans planning to attend the game in-person.

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (7-7, 1-2 Big Ten)

When: 2:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. CST

Where: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 158 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), and Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

All-Time Series: UM leads 102-86

Tom Izzo’s Record against UM: Izzo leads 30-13

Fans Attending In-Person

Please note for anyone attending the game in-person that the University of Michigan has a COVID-19 vaccine or recent negative test requirement in place for indoor sporting events the same as Michigan State University. Fans with tickets to attend should take note of the rules below to avoid any issues with admission at the gate. We bring this up purely for informational purposes only.

Spartan fans attending tomorrow's game- please be aware of Michigan's vaccine policy for fans attending games at Crisler Center ⬇️ — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 7, 2022

