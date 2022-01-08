Michigan State versus Michigan men’s basketball game on Jan. 8 postponed

The men’s basketball game between the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor scheduled for today, Saturday, Jan. 8, has been postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan program.

Michigan did not have enough players to meet the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with less than seven scholarship players available for the contest. The Big Ten updated its cancelation/forfeiture policy due to COVID-19 in late December.

This is the first game on Michigan State’s schedule during the 2021-2022 season to be affected by COVID-19. It is important to note that the game has been “postponed,” not “canceled.” The two schools will work with the Big Ten office to reschedule the game for a later date.

Michigan said its ticket office would “provide further information” to those who purchased tickets “as soon as possible.”

Here is the University of Michigan’s official statement on the postponement of the game:

The University of Michigan announced today (Saturday, Jan. 8) that the Wolverines men’s basketball game against Michigan State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the Michigan program. On Friday night following medical testing, Michigan fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available. The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game. The U-M Ticket Office will provide further information to ticket purchasers as soon as possible. Fans with questions may contact the ticket office via email at mtickets@umich.edu. Michigan’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Purdue. That game is set for a 9 p.m. tip-off on ESPN2.

Michigan State is next scheduled to play Minnesota at home on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Michigan’s next scheduled game is at home against Purdue on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. Michigan and Michigan State are next scheduled to play a game in East Lansing at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Jan. 29.