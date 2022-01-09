2022 Four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard commits to Michigan State

The recruitment of 2022 four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard seemed to be over, as he signed his letter of intent with the Washington Huskies in the early signing period in December and was believed to be an early enrollee with the program.

However, after his position coach, Junior Adams, left the Washington program, Bernard was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent with the Huskies. Mel Tucker and Michigan State then swooped in late and landed the highly-touted pass-catcher for the 2022 class, which is expected to move the Spartans’ class into the top-20 nationally once the rankings are updated.

According to the 247Sports composite, the Henderson, Nevada native is rated as the No. 220 overall prospect, No. 33 receiver and No. 5 player in the state of Nevada in the 2022 class.

He played his high school ball at Liberty High and was dominant throughout his prep career. He was recently named the Nevada Gatorade Football Player of the Year back in December. Bernard is also close with 2022 quarterback early enrollee Katin Houser. The two played together at Liberty and also during their youth football days.

Bernard’s 247Sports profile lists him at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. The Spartans recently lost Jalen Nailor to the NFL Draft, but did get good news when Jayden Reed announced his plans to return for his senior year.

Bernard, who is expected to be an early-enrollee, adds to an already impressive 2022 wide receiver class for MSU. Four-star prospect Antonio Gates Jr., three-star Jaron Glover and three-star Tyrell Henry signed their letters of intent during the early signing period. The four incoming freshmen make for an exciting group for wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.

According to 247Sports’s Mountain Region recruiting analyst, Blair Angulo, Bernard’s player comparison is Nelson Agholor, and Angulo had this to say about the highly-touted prospect:

“Muscular frame with strong lower body. Big-time pass-catcher and impressive athlete who excels in one on one matchups. Gains separation early in route and shows elite body control on the perimeter. Can high point the football and beat defenders over the top. Displays great feel for the position and natural pass-catching ability. Dangerous after the catch. Could improve overall speed. Potential multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and NFL Draft Day 3 selection.”

Highlights: