Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Maryland Terrapins

The Michigan State Spartans return to College Park this afternoon for the first time since 2018. The Spartans are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak with the matchup against the Maryland Terrapins MSU currently holds a four-game winning streak in the series.

Go Green!

TOC Football Content Review:

Please keep it clean today! I don’t want to have to ban anybody again like I did last weekend.

Go White!

Remember, you can change the default “Newest” comment view to “Oldest” using the “Sort by” option — this will allow for a more traditional game thread view.