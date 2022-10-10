Photo Gallery: Ohio State vs. Michigan State Football - Oct. 8, 2022

The Michigan State football team dropped its fourth-straight game on Saturday, losing to Ohio State by a final score of 49-20. While the Spartans were able to keep up with the Buckeyes initially, the game was essentially over by halftime.

With that all said, the game still provided a nice setting for photos. Marvin Hall, resident photographer for The Only Colors, was on hand at Spartan Stadium to capture the action.

Marvin’s photo gallery includes 97 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Michigan State will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on FOX. MSU will also celebrate homecoming this weekend.