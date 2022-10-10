Michigan State loses commitment from 2023 four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin

Michigan State’s 2023 football recruiting class took a hit Monday night as four-star interior offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter.

Wedin’s announcement came just two days after Michigan State’s 49-20 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, although in his Twitter post, Wedin noted his decision “does not have anything to do with football or academics” and was a “personal decision.”

The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder from Tampa, Florida is rated as the No. 22 interior offensive lineman and No. 389 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Wedin originally committed to Michigan State on June 14. He also spoke to The Only Colors about his decision to commit to MSU.

Three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III, Wedin’s teammate at Carrollwood Day High School, is currently committed to the Spartans.

The loss of Wedin leaves three-star interior offensive lineman Jonathan Slack, four-star interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger and four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil as the three remaining verbal offensive line commits in Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class for the time being.

Along with Michigan State, Wedin currently holds offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.