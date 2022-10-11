The Michigan State Spartans may have had a rough outing over the weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but one player at least shined on the national stage in the matchup.

Punter Bryce Baringer’s outstanding punts against the Buckeyes resulted in recognition by the Ray Guy Award for National Punter of the Week honors.

Best in the nation.



Bryce Baringer is the @RayGuyAward Punter of the Week pic.twitter.com/AQ9m7mBl1u — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 11, 2022

Baringer was called on seven times to punt against Ohio State when Michigan State’s offense stalled out. He totaled 342 yards on those punts with a gross average of 48.86 yards per punt and net of 48.71 yards. That difference in averages is because one punt was returned for one yard.

Five of Baringer’s seven punts were downed inside Ohio State’s 20-yard line, and three were downed inside the OSU 10-yard line with a game best at the OSU 2-yard line. His longest punt of the game was for 59 yards and was downed at the OSU 9-yard line.

Baringer was named Punter of the Week over seven other punters. Rutgers’ Adam Korsak was also named Monday to the Week Six list of candidates, as was Eastern Michigan’s Mitchell Tomasek, among others.