Spartan Reacts: What now for Michigan State?

If nothing else, at least Saturday’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State didn’t come as a surprise to Michigan State fans. Unfortunately, that’s mostly because the Michigan State season has (hopefully) hit rock bottom. This stretch of four losses in a row (all by double-digits) has forced fans to re-evaluate everything.

Entering the 2022 campaign, the majority of fans thought there was still a ceiling on the success of this season, but the hopes were still high with an outside shot at something special. But with Michigan State’s 2-4 record through six games, all of that is very much gone now. Where does head coach Mel Tucker and MSU go from here?

Of course, this isn’t the first time a season with high hopes has fallen apart for Michigan State fans. The most dramatic recent example is the 2016 season. Fresh off of a College Football Playoff appearance in 2015, the Spartans fell flat in ‘16, winning just three games and missing a bowl game for the first time in nearly a decade.

In our latest SB Nation Reacts survey, we want to know if you think this season (thus far) is the most disappointing year you can remember relative to expectations.

Also, even with all that disappointment, the season is far from over. So as a Michigan State football fan, what are you most paying attention to right now?

