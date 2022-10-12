The Only Podcast (10-12-22) — Mertz Pub Cheese

On this week’s episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) ponder the existential conundrums that define this brief mortal life. Oh, and also....

(0-14) “Have we learned nothing from Jermaine Edmondson”: Our kinda sorta Big Ten Basketball preview (jokes aside, not great Dray!)

(14-24) Michigan State vs. Ohio State Recap — on second thought, I’d rather be Jordan Poole

COMMERCIAL

(24-54) Week Recap - Kansas losing is good and Illinois is RANKED?!?

(55-1:15) Week Preview - Surely nothing could go wrong in Knoxville this weekend.

(1:15-FIN) Wisconsin Preview - Is a “must win” a “must win” if you actually have to win?