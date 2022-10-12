The Michigan State men’s basketball program returns to pier side at North Naval Air Station in San Diego Bay across the water from downtown San Diego, California to take on Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Nov. 11 this year. The ESPN Events’ 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic officially has a tip-off time set with game coverage announced as well.

The Spartans’ matchup against the Bulldogs is set for a 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on Veterans Day, 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. It will broadcast on ESPN, with play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman and analyst Jay Bilas calling the game from the flight deck.

Per the ESPN release, pregame coverage will begin a half-hour before the game tips off. Of note in the announcement:

“On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), ESPN will have on-site coverage of the event, highlighted by a 30-minute SportsCenter Special Presented by USAA at 6 p.m., leading into the game. Michael Eaves will host from the USS Abraham Lincoln, and the program will include a game preview as well as special features and content celebrating veterans and active service members. ESPN’s Marty Smith and Julie Foudy will also contribute to coverage.”

Notably for this year’s matchup, the game’s start time is scheduled 30 minutes earlier than the matchup against North Carolina on the USS Carl Vinson was in 2011. That contest was recently criticized by former MSU player Draymond Green for having safety issues as the sun set and condensation built up on the court surface. Sunset is at 4:50 p.m. local time, one hour and 20 minutes after the game is scheduled to tip off at.

For more information on the history of the former Carrier Classic events and the USS Abraham Lincoln, be sure to check back on our coverage of the announcement this summer when the game was formally announced.