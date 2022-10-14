How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in Week 7

The Michigan State Spartans again play in Spartan Stadium this weekend, this time taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Homecoming game. Wisconsin returns to East Lansing for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2011.

Despite a six-game lead in the overall series for Michigan State, Wisconsin enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak against MSU. Victories by the Badgers in East Lansing in 2016 and in Madison in 2019 have UW on the offensive when it comes to gaining ground in the series.

Michigan State welcomes alumni back to campus this weekend. As mentioned, it marks the 106th Homecoming game, dating back to 1915 (Homecoming was not held in 1943 or 2020). This year’s theme is “Spartans Bring the Magic.”

Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2) vs. Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 7.5-point underdog against Wisconsin with the over/under set at 49.5.

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: FOX

Web/Mobile: FOX Sports App

Play-by-Play: Tim Brando

Analyst: Spencer Tillman

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Jehuu Caulcrick

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 108/201 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 964 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)

Surface: Natural Grass

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 30-24

Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 16-8

Last Meeting: Michigan State 0, Wisconsin 38 (2019)

Current Series Streak: UW with two (2016-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 15-11 (third year)

Overall Record: 20-18 (fourth year)

Record vs. Wisconsin: 0-0

Wisconsin Interim Head Coach: Jim Leonhard

Wisconsin Record: 1-0 (first year)

Overall Record: 1-0 (first year)

Record vs. MSU: 0-0

