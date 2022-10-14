Michigan State announces captains for Homecoming football game against Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced captains for its matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday. This weekend’s contest will be the 106th Homecoming game for the Spartans.

On offense, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has named senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain the captain. The other side of the ball will be led by senior edge rusher Jacoby Windmon. On special teams, senior punter Bryce Baringer will take on captain duties.

This is Duplain’s first time being named captain this season, and he’ll be tasked with leading the offense.

For Windmon, he’s had the honor multiple times in 2022 as this weekend marks his fifth game as a team captain. Windmon started out the year on a very strong note, but has been relatively silent as of late. He still leads Michigan State in sacks at 5.5, but has not recorded one since Week Two against Western Michigan.

Baringer is having a record year and is on pace to break several punting records. He was named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week for his performance against Ohio State last Saturday. Baringer is averaging 52 yards per punt. At this pace, he will break the NCAA record, set last year by San Diego State’s Matt Araiza at 51.2 yards per punt.

Michigan State hosts Wisconsin on Saturday. The Spartans enter the week at 2-4, last in the Big Ten East and one of two teams in the Big Ten (Rutgers) without a conference win. MSU is desperately looking for a win to avoid falling to 2-5 at the bye week before facing rival Michigan.

This weekend’s game kicks off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on FOX.