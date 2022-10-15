 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs Wisconsin Badgers

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Marvin Hall/The Only Colors

Michigan State hosts its 106th Homecoming game today in Spartan Stadium, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. The Spartans are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak and will look to capitalize on the Badgers having an interim head coach in Jim Leonhard to do so.

Go Green!

TOC Football Content Review:

Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will not be tolerated. Enough of it will draw a suspension or worse.

Go White!

Remember, you can change the default “Newest” comment view to “Oldest” using the “Sort by” option — this will allow for a more traditional game thread view.

