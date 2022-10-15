Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans vs Wisconsin Badgers

Michigan State hosts its 106th Homecoming game today in Spartan Stadium, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. The Spartans are hoping to snap a four-game losing streak and will look to capitalize on the Badgers having an interim head coach in Jim Leonhard to do so.
#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/j4Vb8JM6FE— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 14, 2022
Go Green!
TOC Football Content Review:
- How to watch: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin
- Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin
- TOC Staff Picks: Wisconsin Badgers
- Spartan Reacts: Michigan State fans looking toward the future
- Get to Know the Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers
- MSU Football Names Game Captains vs. Wisconsin
- The 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats and 1 best bet vs. UW
- 5 Questions with Bucky’s 5th Quarter: Was firing Paul Chryst the right decision for Wisconsin?
- Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer named Ray Guy Punter of the Week
- Spartan Football Playback: MSU vs. UW 2011
- Bad Betting Advice: Say Cheese!
- Jim Bibbs’ history at Michigan State makes him an all-time great Spartan — and the 2022 Homecoming grand marshal
Please keep it clean today! Being upset at tough losses is understandable, but trolling and over the top comments will not be tolerated. Enough of it will draw a suspension or worse.
On the banks of the Red Cedar…#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/ZZsDEWcNSp— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 13, 2022
Loading comments...