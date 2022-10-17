Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns third Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

For the third time this season, Michigan State star defensive player Jacoby Windmon has earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

In his first game playing as a true linebacker, Windmon made as much of an impact as you could ever hope for. He was Saturday’s MVP with forcing the fumble in double overtime, intercepting a pass right in MSU’s red zone and racking a team-high 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The only Michigan State defensive player to win @bigten Player of the Week 3x in a single season: @JW1NDMON pic.twitter.com/lu77BsoKOw — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 17, 2022

Windmon becomes the first Spartan to earn three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week awards in a single season, adding this week’s accolades to the ones he got against Western Michigan and Akron.

On the season, the UNLV transfer has 37 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss (leading the Big Ten) and 5.5 sacks (second-most in the Big Ten).

He also has six forced fumbles this season, which is the most in the nation by a wide margin. The second-highest total for forced fumbles in the Big Ten Conference is three forced fumbles, which is held by Michigan State safety Kendall Brooks.