Spartan Reacts: Is the glass half full?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It wasn’t necessarily pretty. It sure wasn’t clean. But Michigan State earned its first conference win of the season and ended a four-game losing streak Saturday by beating Wisconsin in double overtime.

It’s not hyperbolic to say the win may have saved the postseason hopes for this year’s squad. With three wins, the door has been left open just a crack to reach bowl eligibility. To do so would mean pulling at least one upset and taking care of business against two seemingly lesser opponents.

For now, the Spartans get to use a bye week to rest up, get healthy and re-focus on the away matchup at Michigan in two weeks. That is followed by what could be a make-or-break game on the road against a resurgent Illinois team before facing two very beatable opponents at home in Rutgers and Indiana. The last shot at a regular season win comes on the road against Penn State. MSU will need to beat at least one of its three currently ranked opponents to be assured a bowl bid.

So, while a bowl game isn’t out of the question, there are still plenty of big hurdles in the way. In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we want to know what Michigan State fans think — will the Spartans reach a bowl game?

If MSU does make it to the postseason, the Spartans will owe much of it to the play of the team’s best players. Last year, there was absolutely no doubt who was the best player on the team (his name was Kenneth Walker III). But this year that question is a little more up for debate. So who do you think is the best player in Green and White, is it one of the two star wide receivers, or the breakout transfer on the defense, or maybe the now healthy anchor in pass coverage? Or perhaps somebody else completely.

Get your answers in now, the survey will close in just another day. Then keep an eye out for results later this week.