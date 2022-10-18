Photo Gallery: Wisconsin at Michigan State Football - Oct. 15, 2022

The Michigan State football team finally ended its four-game skid. Last Saturday, MSU picked up its first Big Ten Conference win of the 2022 season with a thrilling 34-27 upset win over Wisconsin in double overtime. The victory improved the Spartans’ record to 3-4 on the year, and keeps hope alive for a potential bowl bid.

However, Michigan State still has a lot of work to do in order to reach the postseason. The Spartans will need to win three of the team’s final five games this season, which includes three road matchups against tough opponents.

“We can’t be seduced by success...we’ll see how we show up for what’s next,” head coach Mel Tucker said after the win over Wisconsin.

Michigan State will have a bye this week, and begin preparations for the trip to Ann Arbor against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. Michigan also has a bye this week.

For now, let’s reflect back on MSU’s victory over Wisconsin with a beautiful photo gallery. Marvin Hall was representing The Only Colors at Spartan Stadium last weekend, and captured some amazing images of the game.

The photo galley below includes 93 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

Michigan State and Michigan will kick off in primetime on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on ABC.