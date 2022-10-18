Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

Michigan State senior linebacker/edge rusher Jacoby Windmon has been named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. This is the second time Windmon has earned national honors this season.

For the second time this season, @JW1NDMON has earned defensive player of the week honors @NagurskiTrophy x #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/2YlDzkqZsg — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 18, 2022

In collaboration with the Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America gave Windmon the honor after his performance against Wisconsin this past weekend. On Monday, Windmon was given the Player of the Week honor by the Big Ten Conference.

Windmon had 11 tackles against Wisconsin, including two for losses. He also had an interception during regulation and a forced fumble in double overtime.

Since transferring from UNLV, Windmon has made a huge impact to Michigan State’s defensive front. After only recording two forced fumbles in three seasons with UNLV, he has forced six fumbles in seven games with MSU this season.

On the season, he also has 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Windmon’s first national Defensive Player of the Week honor came from the Walter Camp Football Foundation following Michigan State’s 35-13 victory over Western Michigan.