Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named to AP midseason All-America team

Michigan State sixth-year senior punter Bryce Baringer is a midseason All-American, according to the Associated Press. The AP named Baringer to its midseason All-America team on Tuesday. He was the only Spartan to make the list.

Baringer leads the FBS in average yards per punt at 51.4 yards per punt. If that number holds or improves, he will set an NCAA record in that statistic (currently at 51.2).

Baringer also leads the Big Ten this season with 16 punts of 50 or more yards, and has had five punts go 60 yards or more. He ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Baringer’s season-long was a 70-yard punt against Western Michigan in the season opener.

Following the loss to Ohio State, Baringer was named as the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week.

In 2021, Baringer set the Michigan State program single-season record for punting average at 48.4. He also is MSU’s career leader in average yards per punt at 46.0.