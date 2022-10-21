How to Watch: Top games of Week Eight during Michigan State’s bye week

The The Michigan State Spartans are off this week on the team’s bye, but the football season is still in full swing offering a smorgasbord of alternative game options for the devout college football fans out there.

EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!



Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball! pic.twitter.com/uRK5Mc2ZJP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2022

Onto Ohio! Next Saturday, BIG NOON KICKOFF is headed to Columbus



️ Saturday, Oct. 22 on FOX

10:00 AM ET - #BigNoonKickoff

12:00 PM ET - @HawkeyeFootball - @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/ywG5S4IZsp — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 15, 2022

There are plenty of good matchups among Top-25 teams, but as a devout Midwesterner myself I thought I would instead focus on Big Ten and Mid-American options for today. You can find kickoff time, odds, and tv information below for all of them. All times are in Eastern. Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book.

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State - Noon - FOX - OSU -30, O/U 50

Indiana at Rutgers - Noon - BTN - RU -3, O/U 48

Akron at Kent State - Noon - ESPN+ - KS -18.5, O/U 68

Bowling Green at Central Michigan - 1:00 p.m. - ESPN3 - CMU -6.5, O/U 50.5

Toledo at Buffalo - 1:00 p.m. - ESPN+ - Toledo -7, O/U 57

Eastern Michigan at Ball State - 2:00 p.m. - ESPN+ - BS -2.5, O/U 58.5

Northern Illinois at Ohio - 2:00 p.m. - ESPN+ - NIU -3, O/U 64.5

Purdue at Wisconsin - 3:30 p.m. - ESPN - UW -2.5, O/U 51.5

Northwestern at Maryland - 3:30 p.m. - BTN - UMD -14, O/U 51.5

Western Michigan at Miami (OH) - 3:30 p.m. - CBSSN - Miami -6.5, O/U 44.5

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State - 7:30 p.m. - ABC - PSU -5.5, O/U 44.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.