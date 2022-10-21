 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Top games of Week Eight during Michigan State’s bye week

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Minnesota v Michigan State Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The The Michigan State Spartans are off this week on the team’s bye, but the football season is still in full swing offering a smorgasbord of alternative game options for the devout college football fans out there.

There are plenty of good matchups among Top-25 teams, but as a devout Midwesterner myself I thought I would instead focus on Big Ten and Mid-American options for today. You can find kickoff time, odds, and tv information below for all of them. All times are in Eastern. Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book.

  • Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State - Noon - FOX - OSU -30, O/U 50
  • Indiana at Rutgers - Noon - BTN - RU -3, O/U 48
  • Akron at Kent State - Noon - ESPN+ - KS -18.5, O/U 68
  • Bowling Green at Central Michigan - 1:00 p.m. - ESPN3 - CMU -6.5, O/U 50.5
  • Toledo at Buffalo - 1:00 p.m. - ESPN+ - Toledo -7, O/U 57
  • Eastern Michigan at Ball State - 2:00 p.m. - ESPN+ - BS -2.5, O/U 58.5
  • Northern Illinois at Ohio - 2:00 p.m. - ESPN+ - NIU -3, O/U 64.5
  • Purdue at Wisconsin - 3:30 p.m. - ESPN - UW -2.5, O/U 51.5
  • Northwestern at Maryland - 3:30 p.m. - BTN - UMD -14, O/U 51.5
  • Western Michigan at Miami (OH) - 3:30 p.m. - CBSSN - Miami -6.5, O/U 44.5
  • Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State - 7:30 p.m. - ABC - PSU -5.5, O/U 44.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

